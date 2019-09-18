Muriel Johnson, 88
Muriel Johnson, 88, of West Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at her home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 from 12-1:30 p.m. followed by her Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Rev. Gordon Lee will officiate the service.
Muriel Lee “Huberty” Johnson, was born April 11, 1931 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, the daughter of Martha “Eckhardt” and Hilman Halstenson. She grew up in Fergus Falls and Mooreton, North Dakota, and graduated from Wahpeton High School. Muriel was united in marriage to Gordon Marcus Jerome Johnson on Sept. 29, 1951 in Dwight, North Dakota. The couple lived and farmed on the Johnson home farm until June of 1993 when they moved into Mooreton, and later moved to West Fargo in September 2016.
Muriel was an active member of Mooreton Lutheran Church, Sunday School Superintendent, Mooreton Women’s ELCA and Women’s Auxiliary.
Muriel and Gordon raised five children. After her children grew up, Muriel went to work as a CNA at St. Catherine’s Living Center and later to St. Francis Healthcare. She retired from St. Francis in 2009.
Muriel was a great cook and cooked Sunday meals for the family. She took great pride in her flower beds and growing grapes to make wine with her family. She also enjoyed spending time at the lake with family and friends.
Muriel is survived by her children: Victoria (Jim) Novotny, Kenneth (Ruth) Johnson, Lori (Louie) Weber, Cindy Johnson, and Jennifer (Jim) Kolbe; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sisters: Cheryl (John) Lee and Pam (Bill) Braun; sisters-in-law: Joyce DeVries, Joycelyn Johnson, Renae Speidel and Fran Huberty; brothers-in-law: Sherman Johnson, Mark Underberg and Glenn Wateland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, her parents, sisters: Bev Wateland, Connie Weber and Janet Johnson, brothers: Rodney Huberty, Jim and Gary Halstenson, brothers-in-law: Richard Johnson, Clifford and wife, Diana Johnson, Gene DeVries and Roman Weber, and sister-in law, Judy Underberg.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
