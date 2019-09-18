Muriel Joop, 73
Muriel Joop, 73, of Borup, Minnesota, died on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Eventide Nursing Home in Moorhead, Minnesota.
A funeral service will be held, together with her husband, Charles Joop, at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ada, Minnesota. Visitation for Muriel and Charles will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:30 p.m., all at the church. Burial will take place at the Ada City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home of Twin Valley. Online guestbook can be found at www.andersonfamilyfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.