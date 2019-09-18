Muriel Joop, 73

Muriel Joop, 73, of Borup, Minnesota, died on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Eventide Nursing Home in Moorhead, Minnesota.

A funeral service will be held, together with her husband, Charles Joop, at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ada, Minnesota. Visitation for Muriel and Charles will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:30 p.m., all at the church. Burial will take place at the Ada City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home of Twin Valley. Online guestbook can be found at www.andersonfamilyfh.com.

Tags

Load entries