Muriel Joop, 73
Muriel Joop, 73, Ada, Minnesota, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held together for Muriel and her husband, Charles, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ada.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service, all at the church. Burial will take place at the Ada City Cemetery.
Muriel Ann Jensen was born June 14, 1946, to her proud parents, Kenneth and Luella (Lewis) Jensen. She graduated, as salutatorian, from Breckenridge High School in Breckenridge, Minnesota, in 1964. Muriel continued her education at North Dakota State School of Science and Moorhead State College, receiving her degree in medical technology in 1968. She began her career at St. Ansgar Hospital in Moorhead, Minnesota, and later worked for Prairie Dental in Ada.
On June 23, 1973, Muriel married Charles Joop at United Methodist Church in Breckenridge. They were blessed with two children, Karolyn and Gregory. The couple made their home in Borup, Minnesota, where they farmed for 40 years. They kept busy with all aspects of the farm, as well as raising chickens for nearly 30 years.
Muriel always had a large garden and canned her produce each season. The family looked forward to their Sunday visits to Pelican Lake, gathering at Aunt Bea’s, where Muriel would water ski and swim. Spending time with family and caring for their children was always a priority. In her quiet time, Muriel would often play piano.
Muriel was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ada, where she served as congregation treasurer for quite a time. Charles passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 and Muriel joined him in heaven on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Muriel is survived by her son, Gregory, of Borup; her brother Douglas (Jeanne), of Hopkins, Minnesota; nieces and nephews: Kristina (Scott) Rouw of Aurora, Colorado, and Petra (Daniel) Hemken of Robbinsdale, Minnesota: Jason Joop of Borup and Jennifer Raft of Miami, Florida; and one great niece, Arwen Hemken.
She was preceded in death by her parents; their daughter, Karolyn; and her husband, Charles.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home of Twin Valley, Minnesota.
