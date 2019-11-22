Myra Colburn, 96
Myra Colburn, 96, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Minneota Manor Care Center in Minneota, Minnesota.
Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. A light reception will follow. Private Interment will be in the Springfield City Cemetery, Springfield, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
Myra Erna Schuelke was born on Feb. 13, 1923, to Herman and Elsa (Wilhelm) Schuelke, in Selma Township, Cottonwood County, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Comfrey, Minnesota. Myra attended and graduated as salutatorian from Comfrey High School with the class of 1941.
On April 22, 1945, Myra was united marriage to Henry Colburn at Salem Lutheran Church. The couple made their home in Comfrey and had a son, Craig. Myra worked at People’s State Bank for over 15 years before she and Henry bought the local grocery store. Together, they owned and operated Colburn’s Grocery until their retirement in 1986. The couple then moved to Marshall.
Myra taught Sunday School for 20 years and served in various other church offices in Comfrey. She volunteered often, served three terms on the board at the Marshall Senior Center, one as chairperson, and was a member of First Lutheran Church in Marshall. Her enjoyments in life included adding to her red bird collection, reading, flower gardening, traveling to visit relatives, and adding creativity to the stained-glass projects she completed with her husband of 58 years.
Myra Colburn entered her Heavenly home on Nov. 19, 2019. She reached the age of 96 years, 9 months, and 6 days. Blessed be her memory.
She is survived by her son, Craig Colburn of Wahpeton, North Dakota; grandchildren, Chad (Evelyn) Colburn of Farmington, Minnesota, Corey (Betsy) Colburn of Mesa, Arizona; three great-grandchildren, Ciera Colburn, Caelyn Colburn, Octavia Colburn; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Schuelke, Delores Schuelke, Carla Schuelke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Myra was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Elsa Schuelke; husband, Henry Colburn; and 6 siblings, Enno, Lamerne, Albert, Ewald, Lester, and Arthur.
Arrangements by the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
