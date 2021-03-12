Myra Jacqueline Huseth, 94, passed away March 9, 2021 at Pioneer House, Fargo.
Visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m. with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.
Myra Jacqueline Huseth was born on Feb. 12, 1926 in Leonard, North Dakota, to John and Julia (Bergeson) Engbloom. In her early years she lived in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Fargo.
Myra lived most of her life in Mcleod, North Dakota, and on the farm outside of Mcleod. She married Irvin Huseth, May 26, 1951 at United Lutheran Church rural Mcleod, and was married for 69 years. Myra has three children, Mark, Marsha, and James.
Myra was a mom and a farm wife. She was a soloist and organist, talents she referred to as “gifts from God.” She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, rural Wyndmere for many years.
Myra is survived by her children, Mark (Eileen) Mcleod, Marsha (Steve) Sorenson, Ottertail, Minnesota, and James, Walcott, North Dakota; grandchildren, Travis, Tony (Ericka) Huseth, Miranda (Brandon Teachout), Megan (Bill Anderson); great grandchildren, Michael and Jacob Anderson, Max and Sydney Huseth; in-laws, Allan and Barb Huseth, Anita Huseth, Beverly Huseth, George Zentgraf; and cousins, Boyd and Neal Engbloom, and Jean Thompson.
Preceded in death by her husband, Irvin; parents, John and Julia Engbloom; and in-laws, Peter and Mary Huseth.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to a memorial of choice.
The family wants to thank the exceptional care the staff gave Myra at his time at the Pioneer House.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online Guestbook and Livestream at: www.Boulgerfuneralhome.com.
