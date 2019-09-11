Myron Reese, 88
Myron (Bud) G. Reese, 88, of Billings, Montana, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Morningstar Retirement Center surrounded by family.
A service for family and friends was held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel, Montana. It included a 2 p.m. viewing and 3 p.m. service.
Myron was born March 1, 1931 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Glen and Margaret (Meyer) Reese. Myron was the second eldest of six siblings. Myron graduated from Fairmount High School in 1949. He married Gloria M. Swanson on June 8, 1951 in Fairmount, North Dakota.
Myron worked for the local Farmers Union in Fairmount. He was then named manager of the Farmers Union in Embden, North Dakota, and lived there with his family for 10 years. Myron was then named manager of the Farmers Union in Oakes, North Dakota. The family moved to Oakes in 1966.
During Myron’s time in Oakes, he was involved with the Oakes City Council, Oakes Chamber of Commerce, Oakes Fire Department and Oakes Golf Course. In 1976 Myron and Gloria moved to Billings, where Myron was named a sales representative for the Cenex Corporation. Myron retired from the Cenex Corporation on Dec. 22, 1986.
Myron has three children: Wayne (Sandra) Reese of Laurel; Wanda Hall (Rick) of Oxbow, North Dakota; and Dean (Rhonda) Reese of Bismarck, North Dakota. He has seven grandchildren: Jennifer Sitzman (Dale), Park City, Montana; Tricia O’Neil (Keith), Laurel; Michael Reese (Deceased); Nicole Hall, Denver, Colorado; Erin Hall, Denver; Brady (Jackie) Reese, Harker Heights, Texas; and Morgan Reese, Bismarck. Myron has six great grandchildren: Ashley, Abby and Aaron Sitzman, Park City; Michael O’Neil, Laurel; and Caryn and Logan Reese, Harker Heights.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents Glen Reese and Margaret (Reese) Ennen, stepfather Alvis Ennen, sisters Margaret and Mary Reese and grandson Michael Reese. Myron is survived by his wife Gloria M Reese, Billings, son Wayne Reese (Sandra) Laurel, daughter Wanda Hall (Rick) Oxbow, son Dean Reese (Rhonda) Bismarck, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Compassus Hospice, 2110 Overland Ave. Suite 111, Billings, Mt. 59102.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.