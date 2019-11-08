N. Winnifred ‘Wynne’ Hendrickson, 95
N. Winnifred “Wynne” Hendrickson, 95, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, followed by her prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, followed by her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Wynne was born July 8, 1924, in Rothsay, Minnesota, to Walter and Avis (Nelson) Weyhrauch. She attended elementary school in Foxhome, Minnesota, and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1942. She went to Interstate Business College in Fargo and worked at Western States Life Insurance until December 1945.
On Dec. 20, 1945, Wynne married Elmer Hendrickson at the Foxhome Lutheran Church and they created their life together on a farm north of Foxhome, in Andrea Township. Along with raising three boys, she especially enjoyed the time and lifelong friendships made in the Foxhome Homemakers club.
In 1972, Elmer and Wynne left the farm and moved to Wahpeton, where she was very active in Bethel Lutheran Church Circle and Christian Women’s Club. Wynne was known for her green thumb and her ability to grow hundreds of African violets, which she donated to the church for fundraisers. She enjoyed volunteering at the hospital gift shop where she logged hundreds of hours working Friday afternoons. She was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles, and painted ceramics for many years. Wynne had an amazing memory and a very competitive spirit when playing board and card games. Her gracious and caring nature will be remembered by all.
Wynne is survived by her sons, Larry (Shirley) of Tyler, Texas, Lanny (Jackie) of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Ricky (Pam) of Rothsay; sister, Ilene Wheeler, of Moorhead, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Chuck) Green, of Fargo, North Dakota; brother-in-law, Gary Michels, of Tyler; grandchildren, Shawnna (Brian) Azure of Fargo, Jana (Paul) Sarratori, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Chelsie (Doug) Cabak of Zimmerman, Minnesota, Eric (Jessica) Hendrickson of Wahpeton, Ryan (Janice) Hendrickson of Underwood, Minnesota, Chad (Dana) Hendrickson, of Plymouth, Minnesota, Emily and Alex Hendrickson of Rothsay; honorary grandchildren, Wade and Sara; two step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews that respected and adored her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; sisters, Donna Morrissy, Lucille Wilson, and Shirley Bergquist; brother, Wesley Weyhrauch; sisters-in-law, Ruth Truitt and Lucille Michels; brothers-in-law, Ralph Wilson, George Morrissy, Lowell Bergquist, and Al Truitt.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.