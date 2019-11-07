N. Winnifred ‘Wynne’ Hendrickson, 95

N. Winnifred “Wynne” Hendrickson, 95, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, followed by her prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 followed by her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of N. Hendrickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries