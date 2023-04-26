Nancy Hayes, 63

Nancy Faye Hayes, 63, of Hankinson, North Dakota, formerly of Wahpeton, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Gerard’s Community of Care in Hankinson.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, with visitation one hour prior, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service.
Nancy was born on Aug. 6, 1959, in Hankinson, to Francis and Margaret (Bernard) Schiltz. She grew up on a farm southwest of Hankinson with her six brothers and one sister. After graduating from Hankinson High School in 1977, Nancy attended Nursing School at NDSSS in Wahpeton. She worked as an LPN for over 30 years in hospitals and nursing homes in Fargo, Williston, and Wahpeton, North Dakota.
She was united in marriage to Bob Hayes on Aug. 21, 1982. Nancy loved cooking, baking, playing games and puzzles, driving around to look at Christmas lights, but most of all spending time with her granddaughters.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Greg (Manon) Hayes, Charleston, Arkansas and Peter Hayes, Minot North Dakota; granddaughters, Guinevere and Adelaide; brothers, Roger (Delaine) Schiltz, Hankinson, Bruce Schiltz, College Station, Texas, Tom (Carol) Schiltz, Hankinson, Gary (Jolene) Schiltz, Hankinson, and Mark Schiltz, Fargo; her sister, Jane Cerrol, New Effington, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Margaret Schiltz; and her brother, Paul Schiltz.
Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
