Nancy Hayes, 63

Nancy Faye Hayes, 63, of Hankinson, North Dakota, formerly of Wahpeton, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Gerard’s Community of Care in Hankinson.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, with visitation one hour prior, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service.

