When Nancy lost her husband seven months ago, she told her family “God willing, I won’t be too far behind him.”
I think the Lord knew he would be in for a stern talking-to if he didn’t listen.
When Nancy lost her husband seven months ago, she told her family “God willing, I won’t be too far behind him.”
I think the Lord knew he would be in for a stern talking-to if he didn’t listen.
Nancy peacefully joined her husband Glyn in Heaven on Aug. 16, 2023.
The family welcomes you to a visitation at 5 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in New Salem, North Dakota.
A Celebration of Life and Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, also at Zion Lutheran Church, with lunch to follow.
There are some in this life who embody such a distinct presence—a natural magnetism that people gravitate toward; Nancy Lee Hoger was that force and has been since her birth on May 23, 1936.
The youngest of five, born to Vernon and Anna Smith, she grew up in Kidder, South Dakota. She attended high school in Hankinson, North Dakota, where she excelled in both academics and athletics, being head cheerleader as well as playing on the women’s basketball team.
Nancy then attended Valley City State Teacher’s College and graduated with her elementary teaching degree on May 29, 1957.
After college, Nancy secured a teaching position in New Salem. It is here that she met her humble and sincere other half — Glyn Hoger. During their engagement, Glyn set his mind to building their future home. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Nancy accepted a teaching position in Anchorage, Alaska. She taught there for a year before coming back to New Salem and marrying Glyn on Aug. 7, 1960. They settled on Glyn’s family farmstead in the house he had built for them and together, they established Hogerville Dairy.
Barefoot, scarf protecting her hair, Nancy would be in the milking parlor day and night. Somehow, she still found the time to make all the meals, take her three children to any and all events (sports, 4H, school, social gatherings) all while maintaining a 200-pin bowling average.
Nancy was a life-long participant in Zion Lutheran Church, being a Sunday school teacher in her younger years. Fostering a love of God, not only for herself, but others around her was so important. She would often sit with her grandchildren in the pew on Sunday, quietly sneaking them handfuls of Barqs Root Beer Barrel candy so they would behave.
Nancy was happiest surrounded by family. She loved the big gatherings — the food, the chaos, and the laughter but she had no qualms about making time for her naps; “I’m just going to close and rest my eyes for a bit.” And she would, regardless of what was ongoing.
She truly treasured her family. She was a loving mother to Kim (Charles) Ledger, Scott (Anita) Hoger, Sue (Ross) Kleingartner; a partner in laughter and mischief with her beloved sister, June Hane, a steadfast Grandmother to eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren, all of whom survive her.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Glyn Hoger; her parents, Vernon and Anna Smith; her parents-in-law, Oscar and Mimi Hoger; and her siblings, John Smith, Joyce Arnold, and Alyce Schultz. She leaves behind many loved and cherished nieces, nephews, and friends.
Nancy Lee Hoger was a force — strong in her faith and adamant in the love of her family. She was a warm, welcoming hug or a much-needed belly laugh. She will be so missed.
No one knows when it will be our time to go, but it is easy to imagine Nancy took a quiet minute to herself in those early morning hours to “just close and rest her eyes for a bit.” What a beautiful sight that greeted her when she opened them again.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.