Natalie Louise Bruschwein, 91, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, died Jan. 29, 2021 surrounded by family at the Baptist Care Center, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck. Burial to follow at 3 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Natalie was born to Joseph and Natalia (Pfusch) Jones on Jan. 31, 1929, in Valley City, North Dakota. After graduating from Valley City High School, she continued her education at Valley City Teachers College. She earned a teaching degree with a minor in chemistry, but more importantly met the love of her life, Harold Bruschwein.
Right out of college she worked at the North Dakota Consolidated Labs and played violin with the Bismarck Symphony Orchestra in her free time. Soon after Harold and Natalie were married. They spent their early married life moving around North Dakota as Harold advanced his career in education. They finally settled in Wahpeton, where she was a mother and wife.
To help get her children through college, she did substitute teaching until taking a job at the MinnDak Farmer’s Cooperative in the quality control lab. During retirement, Natalie and Harold were hard to find as they were busy traveling the world.
Natalie was a very good sport and spent summers camping with her husband and children. She enjoyed the arts, especially attending musicals, ballets, symphonies and operas. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, Bethel Lutheran Church, American Association of University Women and playing with a string quartet.
She is survived by her children, Dean (Margo), Carla Jones, and David; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Hildreth Grimes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Harold; numerous brothers and sisters-in-laws; and son-in-law, Bob Jones.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to a local veteran organization is requested.
www.eastgatefuneral.com
Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Home, Bismarck.
