Neal Edward Williams, 62
Neal Edward Williams, 62, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at the Minneapolis VA Healthcare Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m., at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge.
Neal was born on Nov. 21, 1960, to Edward Williams and Mary Jean (Olson) Williams at the Fergus Falls Hospital in Minnesota. Neal was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf’s Church in Elbow Lake, Minnesota, and graduated from Elbow Lake High, home of the Golden Eagles, in 1979. After graduation, he attended tech school in Granite Falls, Minnesota, pursuing a degree in fluid power.
Neal enlisted in the United States Army where he served 10 years as an instructor of mechanics during the Desert Storm era. During this time, Neal spent three years serving in Germany and, while there, joined a motorcycle club consisting of American and German soldiers. This is where his passion for being a member of a motorcycle club originated.
For a number of years, Neal worked as a welder while living in Breckenridge. His welding career started at Passer’s Machinery in Elbow Lake, where he assisted Eldon Passer with many different trades. Neal was an excellent welder.
Neal was an avid reader and enjoyed many genres of movies. An outdoors man, he loved hunting, fishing, and socializing. Neal’s No. 1 passion was his motorcycle and motorcycle family who stood beside him for what he believed in. Neal was a kind man with many stories to tell. He rode in the wind and loved every mile.
Neal is survived by his parents, Edward and Ann Williams; sister, Jan (Neil) Puchalski; brother, Ward (Katrina) Williams; nieces and nephews, Nicole, Casey, Jennifer, Dominic, Christopher, Grant and Owen; and many great nieces, great nephews, cousins, uncles, and aunts.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Mary Jean (Olson) Enger; brother, David Timothy Williams; and many other relatives and good friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
