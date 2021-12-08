Neal P. Nelson, 94
Neal P. Nelson, 94 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. all at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson. Burial with military honors will be in United Cemetery, Hankinson.
Neal P. Nelson was born on Jan. 18, 1927, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Sven and Lillie (Ericsson) Nelson. His mother passed away when Neal was only 2 so his father raised him, his sister and his six brothers. He loved to tell stories of his family and their lives in Battle Lake, Minnesota. Immediately following his graduation from high school in 1944, Neal enlisted in the U.S. Navy. WWII ended before he joined active duty and he finished his tour in Seattle, Washington, until he was honorably discharged in 1946. Neal did a variety of jobs after coming home from the service before settling in as test supervisor for the Dairy Herd Improvement Association in Ottertail County, Minnesota. He spoke often about the people and homes he stayed when he came to do the testing. He stayed in a different place nearly every night.
In 1952 he moved to Hankinson, as an area manager for Minnesota Valley Breeders Association. He worked there until he retired in 1985. He was also test supervisor in Richland County during this time and drove a school bus for 14 years ending in 1996.
Neal married Ramona Emde on Aug. 16, 1959, in the United Church of Christ in Hankinson. They made their home in Hankinson and were blessed with two sons, Alan and Jeffry. This home was a gathering place for friends and family for many years up until Neal moved to St. Gerard’s Nursing Home in 2019.
Neal served on the church council and was a member of the Men’s Fellowship. He was a member of the American Legion Post 88 and served as Chaplin for many years. He was on the Hankinson City Council from 1974 to 2002 and he was an avid bowler for Larry’s Philip 66 winning many league championships.
He is survived by his sons: Alan (Tracy Enstad) and Jeff (Denise Hartshorn); his granddaughters: Erika (Lauren) Nelson and Breana (Jeff Moos) Nelson; a great granddaughter: Berkley, his brothers-in-law: Harry Emde, Ron (Barbara) Emde, Don (Kathy) Emde, and many nieces and nephews who were very dear to him.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Ramona; parents Sven and Lillie; his sister, Ethel (Carl) Gilbertson; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Vernon and Gladys, Kenneth and Eva, Robert and Lorraine, Paul and Iola, Lloyd and Betty, Merwin and Betty; his father and mother-in-law: Fred and Ella Emde; his brother-in-law; Fred (Fritz) Emde Jr.; and sister-in-law, Barbara Loraas.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
