Neal R. Wiertzema, 86, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Visitation will continue at Valley Christian Church in Breckenridge, from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, followed by his 10 a.m. memorial service. Rev. Dean Bjorlin will officiate the service. A private family interment will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.

