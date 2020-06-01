Nedjo Obucina, 72

Nedjo Obucina, 72, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

A memorial service will be held from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Optimist Shelter in Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

