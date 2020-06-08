Nedjo Obucina, 72
Nedjo Obucina, 72, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 16, 2020, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.
Nedjo was born on May 15, 1948, to Rada and Petko Obucina in Bosnia. He grew up there and graduated from high school in 1967. He joined the military in 1968, and then worked at a local newspaper printing company.
In 1970, Nedjo was united in marriage to Evda, and together they had two sons, Darko and Slavisa. In 1995, he suffered two years of his life as a P.O.W. in a war that took his eldest son’s life.
In 1998, Nedjo and his family moved to the United States and made their home in Wahpeton. He found a job at Primewood Inc. and worked there for 18 years until he was able to enjoy his retirement.
Nedjo also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching old western movies, and fishing. Nedjo was known for his generosity and kindness. He was a spiritual man who never missed a holiday or a chance to spend time with the people who were close to him. He will be so deeply missed.
Nedjo Obucina is survived by his wife, Evda Obucina; and son, Slavisa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rada (1996) and Petko (1962); son, Darko (1994), and sisters, Novka (2017) and Gospava (2019).
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.