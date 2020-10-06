Neville “Jack” Lekang, 87, of Lake Park, Minn., died at his home on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Visitations will be at 6–8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at West-Kjos Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.
Interment at Lake Ida Cemetery with Military Honors.
Arrangements by West-Kjos Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Detroit Lakes.
