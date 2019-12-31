Nichole Livingood, 35

Nichole Livingood, 35, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at CHI St. Francis Healthcare in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, followed by her 5 p.m. funeral service, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

