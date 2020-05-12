Nicole “ Nikki” Jean Bratland, 40, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Private services will take place Friday, May 15, 2020 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Nikki’s service will be streamed at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Boulger Funeral Home website. There will be a celebration of Life service for Nikki at a later date.
Nikki was born Dec. 23, 1979 in Fargo, North Dakota to Ronald Bratland and Connie Johnson. She attended school in Forman, North Dakota, and Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Nikki was employed as a CNA for many years recently working at Bethesda Nursing Home in Alexandria, Minnesota. Her wonderful work ethic always showed in the way she cared for her residents and how they brought out the best side of her. Also, with her determination, she continued to work towards her dream of becoming an EMT.
One of the best days of Nikki’s life was when her son, Ty, was born Sept. 3, 2009. He was the true light of her life. She spent many hours at the lake fishing with Ty. She loved animals, spending time with children, especially her nieces and nephews, and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys.
Nikki was very active spending time taking care of her health and working out with whoever would go with her. She was best known for being the life of the party and loved to joke with family and friends. Nikki could always bring a smile to your face. She had a mouth of a sailor but the face and heart of an angel. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Nicole is survived by her son, Tyden Rosenthal, Starbuck, Minnesota; parents, Ronald Bratland, Fargo, North Dakota, and Connie Johnson, Starbuck, Minnesota; Papa Bear, Boyd Jacobson, Starbuck, Minnesota; Angela (Jason) Wetterling, Jazzmin and Jaedyn Schlagel, Gracie Mack, Wahpeton; Catherine Hagedorn, Eden and Isaiah Hagedorn, New Hope, Minnesota; Cassie (Chad) Wasiloski, Hope, Wahpeton, North Dakota; James Rosenthal, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; Ricky Buchholz, Missoula, Montana; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of life Center, Fargo. Online Guestbook: www.Boulgerfuenralhome.com
