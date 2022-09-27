Norma A. Kuehn, 87

Norma A. Kuehn, 87, of Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Alomere Health in Alexandria, Minnesota.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at St. Williams Catholic Church in Parkers Prairie with Fr. Peter VanderWeyst officiating. Interment is at the Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.

