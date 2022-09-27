Norma A. Kuehn, 87, of Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Alomere Health in Alexandria, Minnesota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at St. Williams Catholic Church in Parkers Prairie with Fr. Peter VanderWeyst officiating. Interment is at the Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Norma Ann Simonitch was born on May 26, 1935, to Carl and Ann (Geister) Simonitch at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge Minnesota. She completed elementary school at St. John’s Catholic School and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1953. During school, she excelled not only in her studies, but also in music and theatre. She continued her education at North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton North Dakota, receiving an Associate of Arts degree in Education. She completed her education degree at Marquette University, Milwaukee Wisconsin, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in English and History. Norma met her future husband, Jim, after being introduced at her sister’s wedding. Norma married James Kuehn on August 17, 1957, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. The couple settled in Breckenridge where they raised their seven children. The family spent many years together camping before purchasing a lake cabin on Deer Lake near Ottertail Lake. In 1997, the couple moved to Winsted Minnesota. Norma later moved to Parkers Prairie in 2018. She enjoyed reading, cake decorating, music, knitting, playing Scrabble, completing puzzles/crossword puzzles. She was a passionate Vikings fan. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. Norma cherished her life as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She would be described as a deeply devout Catholic, compassionate, generous, loving, caring individual with a great sense of humor. These are just a few of her gifts she shared with her family and friends.
She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge, Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted and St. William’s Catholic Church in Parkers Prairie. She was a member of Christian Mothers, Mission Circle, an active member of her church choirs, a Lay Carmelite at the Carmel of Mary Monastery in Wahpeton and a supporter of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life and other pro-life organizations.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Kuehn; son, Michael Kuehn; grandson, Aram Kuehn; granddaughters, Annamarie and Julianna Otto; brother, John Simonitch and his wife Darlene; brother-in-law, Kenneth Kuehn.
Norma is survived by her children: Sandra (Alan) Otto of Lester Prairie, Minnesota; Daniel (Melodee) Kuehn of Wahpeton; William Kuehn (Julie Resler) of Fargo, North Dakota; Mary (Moulsoff) Kuehn of West Fargo ,North Dakota; Susan (Curtis) Huelsnitz of Elk River, Minnesota; Jennifer (Scott) Rasmussen of Kindred, North Dakota; and Anthony (Angela) Kuehn of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sister, Mary Kuehn of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Bruce (Jean) Kuehn of Parker, Colorado; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
