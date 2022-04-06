Norma Davis, 97, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be held from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, followed by her 3:30 p.m. funeral service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge. A live stream of her service will be available on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website.
Norma Elaine Henderson was born Dec. 31, 1924, to William Thomas and Cordelia (Heiberg) Henderson in Bengough, Saskatchewan. In 1937, she moved to Foxhome, Minnesota, along with her parents and her two sisters, Dee and Shirlee. She attended school and later graduated from Breckenridge High School. After high school, she continued her schooling and became an LPN through Wright Memorial Hospital in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
On Oct. 22, 1949, Norma married the love of her life, Norman Davis, and the couple were blessed with three children, Norlin, Nancy, and Neal. Norma cared for her mom, Cordee, for many years, as well as cleaned for many of the doctors at the Wahpeton and Breckenridge clinics, her family and friends, and First National Bank of Breckenridge.
Norma and Norman spent many happy years at Otter Tail Lake, Minnesota, and after their retirement, they enjoyed their winters in Texas. Norma also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting and traveling all over the United States.
Norma is survived by her children, Norlin (Kathleen) Davis, Nancy (Mike) Eklind, and Neal (Diane) Davis; eight grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Davis; her parents, William T. and Cordee Henderson; her sisters, Dee Henderson and Shirlee Valan; and her brother-in-law, Merlyn Valan.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
