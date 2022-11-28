Norma Jean (Baker) Link, 89, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Nov. 26, 2022, at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Her family will be present to greet friends and family for visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, with her prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Dec. 2, 2022, starting at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to service. Father Dale Lagodinski will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton.
Norma Jean Baker was born on Oct. 28, 1933, to Peter and Grace (Jaeger) Baker in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. She was united in marriage to James Link on Nov. 29, 1951, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. The couple made their home in Mooreton, North Dakota, and were blessed with eight children.
Norma was active on the family farm whether it be driving truck to maintaining her large gardens. The couple lived on the farm until 1975, when they moved to Wahpeton. Norma held various retail jobs, and was the favorite “sewing alterations lady” in town. She was an active member of the community, including St. John’s Catholic Church and the Ladies Circle. She enjoyed time with family, including many grandchildren and great grandchildren, bowling, tending to her yard, and testing the slot machines. She developed a passion for golf later in life, and loved living on the golf course. She played in the women’s golf league, and had four holes-in-one. You always knew Norma was on the course by her golf cart … a blue 1957 Chevy. Norma moved to the Leach Home in Wahpeton after the passing of her husband in 2016. She later moved to Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls, in 2019.
Grateful to have shared her life are her children, Debra (Wayne) Pauly, Weatherford, Texas, Dave (Sandy) Link, Mooreton, Kathryn (Tom) Haugrud, Wahpeton, Diane (Dave) Derry, Sioux Falls, Connie (Kelly) Doran, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Karen Link, Miami, Florida, Daniel (Heather) Link, Mound, Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Theresa Link, Fargo, North Dakota; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brothers, Charles Baker, Champlin, Minnesota, Gerald (Connie) Baker, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, Richard (Diane) Baker, Rogers, Minnesota; sisters, Patricia Ciesynski, Blaine, Minnesota, and Shirley (Robert) Fust, Lidgerwood.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, James Link; son, Jerome Link; grandson Randy Link (son of Jerome and Theresa); parents, Peter and Grace Baker; brothers Walter Baker, Robert Baker, James Baker, Alfred Baker; sister-in-law, Lee Baker; and brother-in-law, Clarence Ciesynski.
Vertin Munson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
