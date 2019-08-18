Norma Moulsoff, 95, of rural Mantador, North Dakota, passed away Thursday Aug. 15, 2019 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, with a 5 p.m. prayer service at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. John’s Belford Lutheran Church, rural Hankinson. Burial will be at Belford Lutheran Lutheran Cemetery, Hankinson.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is in charge of the arrangements.

