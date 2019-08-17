Norma Moulsoff, 95, of rural Mantador, North Dakota, passed away Thursday Aug. 15, 2019 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 with a prayer service at 5 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota. Visitation will continue 10-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 from followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Belford Lutheran Church, rural Hankinson, North Dakota. Burial will be at Belford Lutheran Cemetery, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Norma Moulsoff was born July 20, 1924 in Belford Township, daughter of Robert C. and Elsie (Koppleman) Krause. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Belford. Norma grew up in Ipsen Township where she attended school and graduated from Antelope Consolidated High School. She attended NDSCS for business.
She was united in marriage to Polycarp O. Moulsoff on Nov. 6, 1946. Together they farmed in Danton Township until retirement. Norma worked for the Barney Elevator for most of her life.
Over the years they grew large gardens, raised sheep, fished, traveled and enjoyed watching baseball. Norma had great attention to detail, over the years they kept decades of diaries. She loved her church at Belford, making new friends and reconnecting with old. She will be missed by many family and friends.
Norma is survived by her in-laws: Patricia Moulsoff, Fargo, North Dakota, and James (Lenore) Moulsoff, Plymouth, Minnesota.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, husband: Polycarp; brothers and sisters: Elaine (Mearl) Zentgraf, Robert (Virginia) Krause, Margaret (Harry) Tveter; In-laws: Lorraine (Orville) Lee, Bridget (Adolph) Haberman, Lucian (Ross) Jensen, Jeanette (Maynard) White, Madelyn (James) Haberman and Ramona Cagley.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
