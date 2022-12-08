Norma Nosek, 93

Norma Nosek, 93, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Dec. 4, 2022, at her residence due to pancreatic cancer.  

Her visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, with prayer service to follow at 7 p.m.  Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, with visitation one hour prior.  Burial to follow in Wheaton, Minnesota.  Pastor Tom Peterson will officiate.  

