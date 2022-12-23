Norma Woodruff, 90

Norma Newborg Woodruff, 90, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away, Friday Dec. 16, 2022, at PioneerCare Center with her family by her side.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service. Clergy will be Reverend David Strom. Interment will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
Norma was born July 19, 1932, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Bennie and Clara (Goese) Buth. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Fergus Falls. She grew up on the family farm in Fergus Falls Township and attended country school through the 8th grade.
Norma married Joseph Newborg in 1955. They had two children Holly Newborg Peasley and Kevin Newborg.
Norma worked as a bookkeeper at Service Food and at the Fergus Falls Medical Group. She enjoyed working and the lifelong friends she made there.
In March of 1993 she married Dean Woodruff and they made their home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. She and Dean enjoyed winters in Texas and summers on Otter Tail Lake. They also enjoyed dancing, golfing, and having coffee with friends. Dean passed away in 2003 and Norma returned to Fergus Falls to be closer to her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Dean; her sister Joliet Knudson, brother-in-law Ernest Knudson, stepson Doug Woodruff and lifelong friend Rodney Sporre.
Norma is survived by her daughter Holly Peasley (Dale Buck) of Miamisburg, Ohio; son Kevin (Marcia) Newborg of Fergus Falls; grandchildren Benjamin (Sara) Peasley, Joseph Peasley, Jacob Newborg, Christopher Storeim and Megan (Troy) Gleason; great grandchildren Harper, Emma and Logan Peasley; Sean, Makenna, Miles, Everett, Vivian and Elizabeth Gleason; daughter in-law Cheryl Woodruff, Wahpeton, niece Joan Williams and family, Fergus Falls; nephew David (Julie) Knudson and family, Beulah, North Dakota; and her faithful dog Mika.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
