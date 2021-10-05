Odelia K. Boyer, 98, of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in her home.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, followed by her 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Zion United Methodist Church in Walcott, North Dakota, followed by her 10:30 a.m. funeral service. Pastor Mark Britton will officiate the service.
Burial will be in Zion Cemetery in rural Walcott.
Odelia Kathryn Kummer was born Aug. 3, 1923 to Nicholas Kummer and Elenora Anna (Ista) at their farm by Colfax, North Dakota. It was here she attended school. When she graduated from high school, she attended school at St. John’s Hospital, Fargo. She graduated in 1945 with a three-year RN degree. You had to purchase three white uniforms to attend school and work at the same time. She worked the night shift in the delivery room for $123 a month.
She moved to Compton, California, and did some private duty nursing for a short period.
On Dec. 21, 1947, she married Darrel Boyer at the Zion United Methodist Church, rural Colfax. They lived in California for a short time before coming home to help on the Kummer farm and care for her mother. In 1950 they lived on the Haverland farm and in 1956 moved to the Percy Tarr farm by rural Mooreton. In 1964, they moved to the farm their son, Mark, currently lives on.
In 1987, they built a home in Wahpeton and moved there. They spent 40 winters in Mesa, Arizona, where they square danced, played cards, played host when the kids and grandkids came and enjoyed the weather. The last few years they have lived in Fargo
Odelia was an excellent cook, gardener, and seamstress. She was the family historian, she kept records of births, marriages, and deaths. We are going to miss her record keeping.
She is survived by her children: Connie (deceased) (Bill) Starkjohn, Stuart (Pat) Boyer, Shirley (Wayne) Nelson, Mark (Kristie) Boyer, Martin (Debbie) Boyer; grandchildren: Tom (Elaine) Starkjohn, Renee (Tom) Cordle, Michelle (Chris) Matthews, Betsy (Chad) Schulz), Katy (Brandon) Halonen, Mandy (Damion) Nystrom, Wesley (Samantha) Nelson, Kyle (Beth) Nelson, Colette (Chris) James, Brian (Amy) Boyer, Angie (Dayne) Kratcha, Julie (Levi) Jacobson, Cheri (Travis) Grefsrud, Tina (Dustin) Stredwick, Lisa (Mike) Butkiewicz; great-grandchildren: Ella, Emmeline, Ezra, Elise, Eliza, Enoch, Eden Starkjohn, Nathan, Tyler, Aubrey, Issac Cordle, Charlotte and Theodore Matthews, Olivia, Sydney, Hailey Schulz, Whitney and Nickolas Nystrom, Tyler, Leo, Griffin Halonen, Adriella, Jay, Riley Nelson, Ian and Isabelle Nelson, Lauren and Claire Boyer, Tanner, Mya, Addelyn Kratcha, Lillian and Jada Jacobson and Shaun Grefsrud.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Nicholas and Eleanora Anna (Ista) Kummer; her in-laws, Andrew and Minnie (Northway) Boyer; her siblings and their spouses: Marie (Walter) Johnson, Ed (Laura) Kummer, Ray (Betty) Kummer, Carol (Herman) Schick, Angeline (Dale) Gregory, Donald (Delores) Kummer and their daughter, Connie.
Dee did not want flowers for her funeral. Instead, she wanted families to go out and enjoy a big dish of ice cream.
The family is grateful for Senior Helpers who made it possible for mom to be at home with dad during her last few months here.
Memorials can be given to: Zion United Methodist Church, the Zion Cemetery Fund or the charity of your choice. Obit written by the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
