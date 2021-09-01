Olaf R. Breden Jr., 86, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Villa Maria in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, followed by his 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere, followed by his 10 a.m. funeral service. Fr. Troy Simonsen will officiate the service. Burial will be in Nordmanna Cemetery in McLeod, North Dakota.
A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home’s website.
Olaf Richard Breden Jr. was born on Feb. 27, 1935, to Olaf and Ragna (Solhjem) Breden in Leonard, North Dakota. He was baptized on April 21, 1935, at Zion Lutheran Church in Leonard. At the age of 3, he moved to his forever home in Wyndmere. He attended a one-room country school in rural Wyndmere before beginning his lifelong career as a farmer.
In 1960, he met the love of his life, Marcella Schudar, at one of the Breckenridge Pavilion dances. They were united in marriage on Nov. 24, 1962, at Sts. Peter and Paul’s Church in Cayuga, North Dakota. Together they had one son, Richard, and raised him in rural Wyndmere.
Farming was Olaf’s life. He passed on that passion to his son and together they farmed for over 35 years. He took pride in his farm and his collection of John Deere tractors. When he wasn’t farming, he would winter in San Tan Valley, Arizona, with Marcella and spent as much time with his family as he could.
His easy going, family-oriented and sociable personality will forever be missed by his wife of almost 60 years, Marcella Breden; son, Richard Breden; granddaughters, Breanna and McKenzie Breden; brother-in-law, Glen Claus; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Mellem, Virginia Litchfield, Barbara McBrien, Rosanne (Mike) Rebson, and Marion Schudar; and several other loving family members and friends.
Olaf was preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Ragna Breden; brothers, Joseph Breden, Alvin Breden, and Obert Breden; and sisters, Elma Hegseth and Ruth Claus.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
