Olbay Willard Meyer, 94
Olbay Willard Meyer, 94 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at his home in Hankinson.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. all at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is in charge of the arrangements.
