Olin Bruce Trove, 83, received his final orders to his heavenly home on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, and passed peacefully in his sleep. A graveside service will be held at Viking Cemetery in Wyndmere, North Dakota, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Olin Trove was born Aug. 11, 1938 to Theodore and Borghild (Stubjeon) Trove in Fargo, North Dakota. He attended the Viking Township school house until his eighth grade year when his father needed help on the family farm.
In January of 1957, Olin enlisted in the United States Navy for 20 years. He received an honorable discharge after 20 years of active duty. He then enlisted for five more years in the Navy Reserves. His military career took him all over the world including the seven seas. He became an official member of the Neptune Club. Olin was stationed on both the East and West coasts in the U.S. multiple times. During his many deployments, he traveled to Japan, the Philippines, Australia, Hong Kong, Spain, Germany and was deployed to Vietnam during the Vietnam War. During his military career he received many awards, medals and ribbons.
In 1961, Olin was wedded to Rose Marie Castro while he was stationed in Long Beach, California. Together they had three children — Ted, Marta and Erik. After Olin’s retirement from the military, he lived in Sunnymead, California. Soon after his divorce, Olin relocated to Texas and worked at various jobs.
He returned to the Wahpeton, North Dakota, area before returning to and retiring in Texas and worked for his brother.
In 2008, Olin moved to Fargo, and resided there until he fell ill and relocated to the North Dakota Soldier’s Veteran’s Home in Lisbon, North Dakota. He enjoyed visiting with the staff and residents while residing there and loved to navigate the landscape at the Soldier’s Home.
Olin loved reading, watching westerns, working with his hands and visiting with his family and friends. He was “fiercely independent” and had a very big heart.
Olin is survived by his son, Ted (Sharlene) Trove; his daughter, Marta Brown of Centennial, Colorado; son, Erik Trove of Hondo, Texas; his sisters, Marion (Lloyd) Walberg, Joan (Clayton) Lee, and Sandra (Charlie) Dunn; and his four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Borghild Trove; and his brothers, Theodore “Bud” Trove and Gene Trove.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to any Veteran’s organization or hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
