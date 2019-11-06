Orella Mary Jane Nelson, 94
Celebrating the life of Orella Mary Jane Nelson, 94, of Breckenridge, Minnesota. Orella passed away peacefully at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Harvest Outreach Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota, followed by the funeral service at 4 p.m. Pastor Dominick Warne will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date.
Orella was born in Argyle, Minnesota, on Feb. 27, 1925, to Wilfred and Virginia (Brossoit) Morin. She grew up and attended school there and later, moved to Crookston, Minnesota, where she worked in the kitchen of a local hospital.
In 1943, Orella was united in marriage to Daniel Martell in Gentilly, Minnesota. They lived in Gentilly with his parents while they worked on the family farm. In 1948, they moved to Yakima, Washington, where Daniel worked for a local farmer there. The couple then moved back to Crookston in 1953.
A business woman at heart, Orella started her own establishment called “Martell’s Cafe” in 1963. With this first business venture under her belt, she proudly owned different restaurants and taverns throughout the years.
Orella wed Clarence Nelson in 1966. After they were married, they lived in various locations throughout eastern North Dakota and Minnesota, eventually settling in Sabin, Minnesota. Orella then transitioned to furniture sales in Fargo, North Dakota, and was a respected and successful salesperson. Her less formal, easy going style of communication connected with customers and allowed her to excel in sales. After Clarence passed away in 1999, she retired and moved to Breckenridge.
She valued making others feel welcome and enjoyed cooking delicious meals for her guests. She especially loved spending time with her family during get-togethers, camping, and trips to the lake. But above all, her faith and love for the Lord was evident and woven into every facet of her life.
Orella is survived by Charlotte (Jim) McDonald of Oldtown, Idaho, Steven (Brenda) Martell of Austin, Minnesota, Marie (Jim) Clement of Breckenridge, Linda (Robert) Schmidt of Norcross, Minnesota, Jim Martell of Wahpeton, Merle (Jacquie) Martell, Karen Martell of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Angela (Dan) Watkins of Fargo; step-children, Lois, Brenda, Sherilyn, Mark, and Carol; foster son, Young Tran; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Daniel Martell; second husband, Clarence Nelson; infant daughter; grandson, Paul Martell; granddaughter, Stephanie; parents, Wilfred and Virginia Morin; brother, Adrian Morin; sisters, Corrine Ricord, Sister Joan Morin, Mamie Rhode, Elizabeth Trudeau, Irene Langford, and Bertha Hanson; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Martell; son-in-law, Marvin Jipson; and stepson, James Nelson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.