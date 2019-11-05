Orella Nelson, 94

Orella Mary Jane Nelson, 94, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge.

Visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Harvest Outreach Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota, followed by the 4 p.m. funeral service. Pastor Dominick Warne will officiate.

Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge, at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

