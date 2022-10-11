Orin Koziol, 91

Orin Koziol, 91, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.

