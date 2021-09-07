Oryce Carlson, 85

Oryce Carlson passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at her home in Fargo, North Dakota, at the age of 85.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo with visitation one hour prior. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website for those not able to attend. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fargo.
Oryce JoAnn Burns was born Sept. 23, 1935, the daughter of J.C. and Olga (Elton) Burns on the family farm near Walcott, North Dakota. She grew up in this area, attended rural elementary and graduated from Colfax High School as valedictorian of her class. Oryce was baptized, confirmed and a lifetime member of South Pleasant Church near Christine, North Dakota.
Oryce was united in marriage to LeRoy Carlson on Oct. 1, 1953, in Fargo. They made their home in Fargo where they raised their five children in the house LeRoy built. She lived in that house her entire life. Oryce worked at Northwest Wool Company, in accounting, for over 40 years. She had excellent business skills, but raising her children was the most important role in her life.
Oryce enjoyed bowling in a league with her husband and friends, playing cards – especially whist with relatives and loved baking. She spent many summers working with LeRoy on the farm, driving truck and preparing meals. She loved taking care of her grand and great grandchildren.
Mom will be remembered as a kind, loving gentle soul and had a quiet wisdom about her. She was a wonderful mother.
Oryce is survived by her children – Sue Hilzendager, Linda Carlson, Sandy McGregor, and Nancy (Gregg) Johnson; her “other daughter” Cheryl Olson; her sister, Ann (Dale) Current and her brother, Vern (Gayle) Burns. Also surviving are her grandchildren – Sara, Jasmine, Brooke, Samantha, Ashley, Stephanie, Adam, Justin, Luke and Hanna; and 14 great grandchildren; along with her beloved dog, Emmy.
Oryce was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; her son, David Carlson; her sons-in-law – Butch Hilzendager and Steve McGregor; her brother, Richard Burns and her sister-in-law, Charlotte Burns.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo. To sign the online guest book, please visit our website at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
