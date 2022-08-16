Oswald Graff, 98, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Eventide Sheyenne Crossings Care Center in West Fargo under the care of Ethos Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo, North Dakota. Masks are recommended for attendance. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be following at Gol Cemetery, rural Kindred, North Dakota.
Oswald Alexander Graff was born on Sept. 19, 1923 in Fargo, North Dakota, to Swen and Clara (Braaten) Graff. He spent the first seven years of his life living near the railroad tracks by Millsite Park along the Sheyenne River in Kindred, North Dakota. At the time, his father, Swen, was a substitute mail carrier who used horses to deliver the mail. Swen also bladed the road with horses.
Oswald attended a one-room schoolhouse in Barrie Township and then two years of high school at Riverside School. Classmates included Judith Oswald Erickson, Kenneth and Donald Erickson and Gordon Graff.
On June 17, 1954, Oswald married Cathryn Wold at Richland Lutheran Church in rural Colfax, North Dakota. They engaged in farming near Kindred. They attended Gol Lutheran Church. Oswald was an active member at Gol Church; he held various jobs including secretary and served on the church council. After Gol Church closed in 2002, Oswald and Cathryn became members of Walcott Lutheran Church.
Oswald was a farmer until retirement and seed corn salesman for Pioneer Seeds for 39 years. He raised grain and cattle on the farm. He loved farming, cattle, John Deere equipment and Ford vehicles. He loved to talk about the weather and news and read the newspaper cover to cover. Oswald and Cathryn enjoyed travel and visited many states including Hawaii and Alaska. He was also a long-time member of Sons of Norway.
Oswald was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a terrific brother and uncle. He was dedicated to his family and friends.
Oswald and Cathryn lived in rural Kindred until they moved to West Fargo in August 2008. Cathryn passed away in July 2011. Oswald remained in his home until he moved to Sheyenne Crossings in October 2019.
Oswald Graff is survived by his daughter Pamela (William “Bud”) Corbin, Fargo, his son Brian (Loralie) Graff, Bismarck, North Dakota, Grandchildren: Nicole (Ryan) Hartl, Bismarck, and Evan Graff, Hazelton, North Dakota, and two great-grandchildren, Luke and Emmalie Hartl, Sister Alice Kounovsky, Wichita, Kansas and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Swen and Clara Graff, his brother Irving and wife Stella Graff, and his wife of 57 years, Cathryn.
The family wishes to provide special thanks to the excellent care provided by Sheyenne Crossings and Ethos Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, and to view a livestream of Oswald’s service, please visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com
