Oswald Graff, 98

Oswald Graff, 98, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Eventide Sheyenne Crossings Care Center in West Fargo under the care of Ethos Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo, North Dakota. Masks are recommended for attendance. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be following at Gol Cemetery, rural Kindred, North Dakota.

To plant a tree in memory of Oswald Graff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

