Otillia Aune, 95

Otillia “Tillie” Aune, 95, of Tintah, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Broen Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, followed by the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gall’s Catholic Church, Tintah. Burial will be at St. Gall’s Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

