Pamela Jean “Pam” Kath, age 70, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 224 Sixth St. N, Wahpeton, with visitation to be held one-hour prior.
A live stream of the service will begin at 11 at www.VertinMunson.com, where condolences may be left. Rene Hasbargen will officiate.
To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Kath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.