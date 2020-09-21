Pamela Jean “Pam” Kath, age 70, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton. 

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 224 Sixth St. N, Wahpeton, with visitation to be held one-hour prior. 

A live stream of the service will begin at 11 at www.VertinMunson.com, where condolences may be left.  Rene Hasbargen will officiate.

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Kath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

