Pamela K. Joy, 69
Pamela K. Joy, 69, of Hawley, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at home with family and under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m., in Wright Funeral Home, Hawley.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Hawley Lutheran Church, Hawley.
Pam was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Oct. 25, 1950, to Wayne and Irene (Hanson) Holmquist. She grew up and attended school in Abercrombie, North Dakota, where she graduated from high school. Following high school she continued her education at New York Hair Dressing Academy in Fargo. Pam married Jim Brendel on March 3, 1973. They lived in Wadena, Minnesota, before moving to Perham, Minnesota, and later to Grand Marais, Minnesota.
On July 2, 2012, Pam married John Joy in Deadwood, South Dakota. Together they made their home on Many Point Lake until recently moving in to Hawley.
Pam had a wonderful personality that people were drawn to. She enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with family, and especially loved being with her grandchildren.
Pam is survived by her husband, John; sons, Chad Brendel, Todd (Jody Bettin) Brendel; mother, Irene Holmquist; sisters, Vicky (Lynn) Moe of Walcott, North Dakota, Jackie (Scott) Brand of Bismarck, North Dakota; brother, Buzzy (Sue) Holmquist; eight grandchildren; twelve nieces and nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne; and a sister, Terry Holmquist.
Interment will be at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Abercrombie.
Wright Funeral Home, Hawley, is entrusted with arrangements.
