Pamela Meyer, 69, of Barney, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday June 5, 2021, at Sanford Health of Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, followed by her memorial service at 11 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota, with Rev. Matthew Tooman officiating.
Her burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton. A livestream of the service will be available on the Vertin-Munson website.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
