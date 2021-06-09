Pamela Meyer, 69, of Barney, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday June 5, 2021, at Sanford Health of Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 followed by her memorial service at 11 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota, with Rev. Matthew Tooman officiating. Her burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton. A livestream of the service will be available on the Vertin-Munson website.
Pamela Kay Marquardt was born on April 16, 1952 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Lyle and Eveline (Olson) Marquardt. She grew up in Fergus Falls where she graduated from high school in 1970. After high school, she worked for a short while at a truck stop outside of town, and later as a Nurse’s Aid at the State Hospital in Fergus Falls where she met Mike J. Meyer.
Pam and Mike were united in marriage on May 25, 1972. Mike served in the U.S. Navy, and the couple lived in Georgia and San Diego, California. After he was discharged, they moved to a farm outside of Breckenridge, Minnesota, for a short while before settling in Barney, where they raised their family. Mike passed away on June 13, 2003, and she continued to live in Barney.
Pam had a passion of caring for people from a young age, and on March 14, 1977, she began working at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton. She started out working as a CNA, and ended her career there as the Activities Director, working for a total of 44 years. She loved her job and cherished her many friendships that she made throughout the years. In 1988, Pam also began working at Butch’s Bar in downtown Wyndmere, North Dakota, and loved getting to meet and know everyone from the surrounding area.
Pam enjoyed camping at Clausen Springs with her family and also enjoyed her spur of the moment trips to the casino at night because that’s when you made more money. Working was her passion, and she was a very hard-working, dedicated, caring, and giving person throughout her life. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Barney, a member of the APND, Red Cross, the VFW Auxiliary, and also served as the Mayor of Barney.
Pam is survived by her children, Chris (Ronda) Meyer, Dwight, North Dakota, and Sara (Anthony Hernandez) Hughes, Beulah, North Dakota; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Jesse) Johnson, Ava Hughes, Josie Hughes, and Zachary Hughes; her great-grandchild, Reiley Johnson; and her sister, Becky (Denny) Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Mike J. Meyer; her parents, Lyle and Eveline Marquardt; a grandchild, Alexander Hughes; and a brother, Jerry Marquardt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Catherine’s Living Center, 1307 7th St. N, Wahpeton, ND, 58075.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
