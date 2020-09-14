Pamela “Pam” Kath, 70, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.

Arrangements are pending at this time with Vertin-Munson Funeral & Cremation Service.

