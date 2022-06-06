Pat Fuchs, 83
Pat Fuchs, 83, Wahpeton, North Dakota, died after a long illness Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will start at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.
Patricia Ann (Baszler, Schwalbe) Fuchs was born March 17, 1939, to Jacob and Katherina (Huber) Baszler, at the home of an uncle and aunt, Jake and Emma (Baszler) Huber, in Hazen, North Dakota. She was the eighth of nine children. After the death of her mother, when Pat was 5, she and a younger sister, age 2, were legally adopted and raised by the two oldest sisters and their spouses. She graduated from Hazen High School in 1957, after which she was employed by Oliver Mercer Electric Cooperative.
On Aug. 16, 1958, she was united in marriage to Milton Fuchs, at the English Lutheran Church in Hazen. Five children were born to this union. They first lived in Wimbledon, North Dakota; then Valley City, North Dakota; and then in 1971 moved to Wahpeton, where she has since resided.
Once the children were in school, Pat again worked outside the home, holding various positions. She was last employed as a secretary at NDSCS, first in the Alumni Office, and later in the President’s Office. She retired in 2002 after 23 years of service.
Pat was a cancer survivor.
Pat was proud of her children and their accomplishments. She was most proud of all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To her, they were the “frosting on the cake”. Holidays were always special. When the crew gathered, food was plentiful, board games were played, and music was enjoyed.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Breckenridge, Minnesota. She served as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society (including Relay for Life events), the Missoula Children’s Theatre, the United Way, and others. When her children were young, she served as a Room Mother, a Cub Scout Den Leader, and assisted with Girl Scout projects. Her hobbies included reading, crocheting and knitting.
Pat is survived by two sons, Jay (Travis), St. Paul, Minnesota; Lance (Mary), Bismarck, North Dakota; a daughter, Susan (Terry) Braun, Eagle Lake, Minnesota; a son-in-law, Monty Krause, Breckenridge; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, Erika (Brady Bogenreif) Fuchs and children, Tavin, River, Hollis, and Iris; Erin Fuchs; Trista Fuchs (Jim) Mohr and children, Jordan, Ariana, and Logan; Brandon (Stephanie Ehlers) Krause and children, Milo, Aver and Etta; Britney Braun (Ryan) Seufer; Nicole Fuchs (Ginny) Stoe; Sarah Fuchs (Matt) Omodt, and son, Colton; and Abby Braun (Brandon Davis). Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; daughter, Carmen Krause; son, Lee Fuchs; her parents, and her siblings – four brothers, Edwin, Leonard, Barney and Wally, and four sisters, Rea, Alma, Alice and Carolynn; two nephews and three nieces also preceded her in death.
The family prefers memorials be made to the local Hospice, Roger Maris Cancer Center, American Cancer Society, or a charity of choice. The family would also like to thank all of the dedicated caregivers.
Obituary written by Pat’s loving family.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
