Patricia Ann Lewis, 75, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in the early morning of July 26, 2022, in the care of CHI-Hospice and Twin Town Villa of Breckenridge.
Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, followed by the memorial service at 3 p.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home. Collette Barton and Rene Hasbargen will be officiating the service.
Patricia, affectionately known as “Pat,” was born on July 3, 1947, to Joe and Dorella (Ducoiame) Goulet, in Walhalla, North Dakota, where she grew up and graduated high school in 1967.
On Aug. 13, 1971, Pat was united in marriage to Robert “Bobby” Lewis. They lived in Crystal, North Dakota, Mooreton, North Dakota, and made their home in Fairmount, North Dakota. Bob passed away in September 1993. She then moved to Campbell, Minnesota, until 2005, when she moved to Breckenridge, where she resided until her passing.
Pat worked in the Tare-Lab at Minn-Dak for a short time then began working as a cook at Doug’s Bar in Fairmount, from 1991 until moving to Campbell.
She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, watching her children and grandchildren play sports. During her free time, she also loved solving crossword puzzles, playing bingo, and seeing her fur-grandbabies.
Pat will be greatly missed by her daughter, Claudette (Jamie) Gregor, Breckenridge; son, Lennie (fiancé, Rikki Cordero) Lewis, Wahpeton, North Dakota; Justin (special friend, Dani Nelson) Lewis, Fargo, North Dakota; and Adam (Brianne) Lewis, Fargo; grandchildren, Seth Moderow, Kyle Moderow, Skyler Cordero, Rachelle Lewis, Kaylen (fiancé, Jamie Klava) Lewis, Melana Lewis, and Oliver Lewis; sisters, Elanore Bonamie, Cavalier, North Dakota, and Eileen Visscia, Billings, Montana; and brother, Larry Goulet, Pueblo, Colorado; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five sisters, four nieces, and a nephew.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
