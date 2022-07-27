Patricia Ann Lewis, 75

Patricia Ann Lewis, 75, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in the early morning of July 26, 2022, in the care of CHI-Hospice and Twin Town Villa of Breckenridge.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

