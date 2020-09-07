Patricia Ann Norby-Steenbock, 84, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away at her residence on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
A public visitation will be held at the Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family-only Celebration of Life, limited to 50 people, will be held at First Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept.11. The public is invited to join the family for the graveside committal service at about noon at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.