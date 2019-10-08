Patricia Kling, 61

Patricia (Patty) A. Kling, 61, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, followed by her 11 a.m. memorial service, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Rene Hasbargen will officiate the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

