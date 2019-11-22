Patricia Mae Rightmire, 93

Patricia Mae Rightmire, 93, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

