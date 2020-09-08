Patricia Norby-Steenbock, 84

She continually told her family and friends that the best was yet to come. On Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, Patricia Ann Norby-Steenbock, 84, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, quietly left her home and slipped into heaven, learning how right she was.
A public visitation will be held at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family-only service, limited to 50 closest family will be held Friday morning, Sept. 11, at First Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls. Her family and friends are then invited to Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, at about noon for a final good-bye to this elegant lady. Pastor Gretchen Enok will officiate.
Patti was born Nov. 13, 1935, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Loren and Palma (Hagen) Norby. She grew up in a world of fashion, her parents owning the Norby Department Store in downtown Fergus Falls. Patti was raised in Fergus Falls and graduated with the class of 1953. She graduated from St. Olaf College in 1957.
She married Bruce Halverson and together they had three children, Kyle, Christian, and Heidi. The couple later divorced.
On June 14, 1992, she married the love of her life Theodore “Tedd” Steenbock, of Campbell. Twenty-eight years later, he was by her side as she left for her new home.
In the dictionary, under the word fashion, there must be a listing for Patricia. She was always known for being “dressed to the nines.” Elegant was a word associated with her. She made it her life’s work to help others look good and feel good about themselves. She watched over the shoe department at the Herberger’s store in West Ridge Mall for over 30 years. The Daily Journal did a feature story when she hung up her shoehorn for the last time. Her fashion sense also made her one of the top Mary Kay Sales Managers in the region. Her make-up was always flawless – sealed with a smile.
The City of Fergus Falls will remember her support of the arts, serving on the Center for the Arts Board of Directors and the Concert Series Board for many years. She was also in the choir at First Lutheran Church.
Many in the community will remember her from her retail days and as a hostess at The Pier on Otter Tail Lake and as the gracious hostess at Mable Murphy’s.
What family will remember the most, was her ability to decorate and entertain, “over the top decorating” for every season, every holiday. The way she wrapped gifts was a present by itself. The way she precisely placed the gold ribbon and bows practically made it sinful to open them.
Her family will also remember her devotion to God. She prayed her devotions daily and prayed for the needs of her family, her friends, her pastors, and her church. Despite her illness, she selflessly prayed for the needs of others, knowing that “truly the best was yet to come” for her.
All that knew Patti, and many that didn’t were touched, not only by her prayers but also, the cards, letters, notes, and messages of encouragement, when they needed it most. She knew when to provide all the little extras that made people feel special.
Patricia was welcomed into heaven by parents, Loren and Palma Norby, and a brother, Larry Norby.
She is survived by her spouse, Theodore, of Fergus Falls; sons, Kyle Halverson, Bay City, WI, and Christian (Eydie Campbell) Halverson, of Minneapolis; and daughter, Heidi (Steven) Case of Colorado Springs, CO; as well as a step-daughter, Shana (Eric) Klindt, of Campbell. She will be missed by grandchildren, Lucas, Katri, Kai, and Jorgen, and step-grandchildren, Elise and Cody; a sister-in-law, RoyNell Norby; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a live-stream of the service at First Lutheran will be aired on her obituary site beginning at 11 a.m.,Friday, Sept. 11, at www.JosephVertinandSons.com where condolences may also be left. The funeral home is honored to care for this amazing woman.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.