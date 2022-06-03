Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Patricia ‘Pat’ Ann Fuchs, 83

Pat Fuchs, 83, Wahpeton, North Dakota, died after a long illness on June 2, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will start at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.

Vertin-Munson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Fuchs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries