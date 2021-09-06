Patricia "Pat" Ann Koppelman, 81, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge.
The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Breckenridge, with visitation from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the service. Burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Patricia Ann Schneider was born on Jan. 27, 1940, to Edwin and Dorothy (Fletcher) Schneider in Breckenridge. She grew up there and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1957.
On Dec. 28, 1958, Pat married her high school sweetheart, Paul Koppelman in Sisseton, South Dakota. Paul was in the U.S. Marine Corps, which brought the couple to Florida, Tennessee and finally California, where they stayed for four years.
After Paul was honorably discharged in 1962, they purchased a home in Breckenridge where they raised their three children, Doug, Tom, and Lauree. After the passing of Pat’s parents in the late 1970s, she took in her four younger siblings and cared for them. She worked various part time jobs in the Wahpeton-Breckenridge area before being employed at Alstadt Pharmacy for a few years. She was also a devoted Catholic Eucharistic Minister and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. She always felt called by God to serve others and help in any way that she could.
Pat was an amazing homemaker and was known for many delicious dishes, especially her Texas beans. She enjoyed road trips with Paul across the nation, making pillows, doing crafts, and word searches.
Her loving, family oriented, and generous heart will forever be missed by her sons, Douglas (Brenda) Koppelman, of Breckenridge, and Thomas (Pamela) Koppelman, of Melrose, Minnesota; daughter, Lauree (Dr. Paul) Davis, of Nisswa, Minnesota; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol, Richard, Bonnie, Jean, Margaret, Wanda, Nick, Paul, Kevin, and Terry; and several other loving family members and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Koppelman; parents, Edwin and Dorothy Schneider; siblings, Mary Louise, John, Don, Chuck, Thomas, and Mary; a daughter; a granddaughter in infancy; and a great-granddaughter.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Koppelman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.