Patricia ‘Pat’ Ann Olson, 85
Patricia “Pat” Ann Olson, 85, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 followed by her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with Rev. Dan Forsberg officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Pat was born on Feb. 2, 1934, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was adopted by Frank and Winifred Aarestad in 1939. She graduated high school from West Central School of Agriculture in Morris, Minnesota. Post-graduation, she worked as a teller at 1st National Bank in Breckenridge for a few years and became a homemaker after the births of her children.
Pat met the love of her life, Harlan Olson, when he bought her a hamburger at the bowling alley. They married on Sept. 17, 1955 and celebrated 58 years of marriage prior to his death in 2008.
Anyone who knew Pat knew that she loved music. She sang in many church choirs and also played in and was the director of the church bell choirs. She even persuaded Harlan to play in her bell choir, which was quite an accomplishment considering he couldn’t read music! No task could be completed without her singing or playing music.
If you were anywhere near Pat, you were most likely playing Hucklebuck, Merry Widow, Rummy, or other various card games having a good laugh (but you were probably losing!). She loved to laugh, and she loved to win. If you weren’t losing in a card game to Pat, you were probably out bowling, playing bingo, going to Star Lake, browsing auction and garage sales, or admiring her flower gardens with her favorites being African violets and roses. One of the highlights of her life was being featured on the Twin Town Villa newspaper ad and St. Francis Home billboard around town.
Becoming a grandmother and later, a great-grandmother, brought her great joy. In 2018, Pat was blessed with finding and meeting her biological brother and learning about her birth family.
She has touched the lives of so many people and her presence and sweet nature will truly be missed.
Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Olson; her birth mother, Juliette Claire Amundson Gunderson, her adoptive parents, Frank and Winifred Aarestad, and three biological brothers.
She is survived by her brothers, Paul Aarestad of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Michael Gunderson and Mark Gunderson, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; children, Karen (Daryl) Ellingson of Christine, North Dakota, Gail (Rick) Dees of Billings, Montana, Bryan (Cynthia) Olson of Abercrombie, North Dakota; grandchildren, Alex Swords of Boulder, Colorado, Tara (Keith) Gray of Roswell, New Mexico, Dr. Heather Ellingson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Brandi (Sam) Houska of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Krystal (Ben) Laudert of Kent, Minnesota, Taylor (Georganna) Dees of Billings, Montana, Erik (Cassie) Olson of Moorhead, Minnesota; great-grandchildren, Payton Meyer of Billings, Montana, Lillian and Isabella Gray of Roswell, New Mexico; aunt, Ann Sauer of Kalispell, Montana; sister-in-law, Doris Olson of Moorhead, Minnesota; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
